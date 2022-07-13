Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $531,000 Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in C4 Therapeutics were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.87 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

