Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 14,559 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akouos were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Akouos in the 4th quarter valued at $8,884,000. Novo Holdings A S boosted its stake in Akouos by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,061,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 350,045 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Akouos by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 191,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in Akouos by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 106,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akouos from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. Akouos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

