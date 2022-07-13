Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 2,452 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up approximately 1.8% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 864.7% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,389 shares of company stock worth $1,303,976. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

TWLO stock opened at $83.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.62. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

