Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Trading Up 0.3%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 338.20 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 326.60 ($3.88). Approximately 3,436,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,549,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 325.70 ($3.87).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 394.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 407.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 3,252.00.

In other news, insider Andy Hopwood acquired 10,000 shares of Harbour Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 358 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of £35,800 ($42,578.50).

About Harbour Energy (LON:HBR)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

