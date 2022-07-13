Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th.

HDI traded down C$0.22 on Wednesday, hitting C$27.16. 11,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$36.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.76. The stock has a market cap of C$646.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of C$26.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.58.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$816.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$712.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 6.5400003 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HDI shares. CIBC decreased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$50.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$79.00 to C$79.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$70.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.57.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.