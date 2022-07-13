Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 115,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,364,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

HMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $445,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,811,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after acquiring an additional 653,677 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,385,000. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

