Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 115,351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,364,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.
HMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harmony Gold Mining (HMY)
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
- Apple’s Global Smartphone Market Share Increases by 20%, Should You Consider The Stock?
- Greenbrier’s Profits Decline, As Stagflation Takes Hold
- Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL): This Dividend Growth Stock Deserves Your Attention
- Should These Two Airlines Be In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.