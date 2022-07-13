Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Harvest Gold Co. (CVE:HVG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00.

Get Harvest Gold alerts:

About Harvest Gold (CVE:HVG)

Harvest Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for copper-gold porphyry projects. The company's flagship project is the Emerson property that comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56 square kilometers located in the interior plateau of British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.