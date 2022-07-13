HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 191.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALDX. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 35,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $300.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.36.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Brady bought 17,700 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,087.8% during the fourth quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 48,875 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 162,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 98,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

