Head to Head Review: M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) vs. Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Commerce Bancshares and M&T Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commerce Bancshares 1 2 0 0 1.67 M&T Bank 0 6 7 0 2.54

Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $67.95, suggesting a potential upside of 2.62%. M&T Bank has a consensus target price of $190.51, suggesting a potential upside of 20.66%. Given M&T Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Commerce Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Commerce Bancshares has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and M&T Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commerce Bancshares $1.41 billion 5.68 $530.77 million $4.22 15.68 M&T Bank $6.11 billion 4.64 $1.86 billion $13.09 12.06

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Commerce Bancshares. M&T Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commerce Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Commerce Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Commerce Bancshares pays out 25.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Commerce Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and M&T Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Commerce Bancshares and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commerce Bancshares 36.83% 15.45% 1.48% M&T Bank 29.31% 11.45% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Commerce Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of M&T Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Commerce Bancshares on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards. The Commercial segment provides corporate lending, leasing, international, merchant and commercial bank card, and securities safekeeping and bond accounting services; and business products, government deposits, and related commercial cash management services, as well as sells fixed income securities to correspondent banks, corporations, public institutions, municipalities, and individuals. The Wealth segment provides traditional trust and estate planning, advisory and discretionary investment portfolio management, and brokerage services, as well as private banking accounts. The company also offers private equity investment, securities brokerage, insurance agency, specialty lending, and leasing services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of 287 locations in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Colorado, as well as commercial offices. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The company's Commercial Real Estate segment originates, sells, and services commercial real estate loans; and offers deposit services. Its Discretionary Portfolio segment provides deposits; securities, residential real estate loans, and other assets; and short and long term borrowed funds, as well as foreign exchange services. The company's Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers residential real estate loans for consumers and sells those loans in the secondary market; and purchases servicing rights to loans originated by other entities. Its Retail Banking segment offers demand, savings, and time accounts; consumer installment loans, automobile and recreational finance loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and credit cards; mutual funds and annuities; and other services. The company also provides trust and wealth management; fiduciary and custodial; insurance agency; institutional brokerage and securities; and investment management services. It offers its services through banking offices, business banking centers, telephone and internet banking, and automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operates 688 domestic banking offices in New York State, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Connecticut, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia; and a full-service commercial banking office in Ontario, Canada. M&T Bank Corporation was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

