Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 89.8% from the June 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,004,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS HDVY remained flat at $$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,897. Health Discovery has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.04.
