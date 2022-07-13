Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $60.61

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.61 and last traded at $61.94, with a volume of 80965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.01.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLIO. Barrington Research began coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Helios Technologies from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $240.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,623,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,762,000 after buying an additional 123,555 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 584,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,499,000 after buying an additional 109,853 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $7,632,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after buying an additional 94,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 174,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after buying an additional 63,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.