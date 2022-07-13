Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

NYSE:HP opened at $39.18 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.89 and a beta of 1.74.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

