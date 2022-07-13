Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.29

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $2.64. Heritage Insurance shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 76,630 shares trading hands.

HRTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Heritage Insurance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Heritage Insurance to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $67.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $158.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.74 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is -6.54%.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 19.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 376,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.5% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 100,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 76.0% in the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 830,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 358,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

