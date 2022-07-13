High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Market Capitalization Hits $1.38 Million

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $459,190.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002012 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00050151 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain (CRYPTO:HPB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

