Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Receives $15.93 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 12,347,733 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $123,477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,589,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,898,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leary Dan O bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 135,312 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 865,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 206,694 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hillman Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 307,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,978 shares during the period.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

