HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

NYSE:HRT opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.54. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $198.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.99 million.

In related news, Director Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 467,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.92 per share, with a total value of $6,980,829.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,918,705 shares in the company, valued at $177,827,078.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark F. Dzialga purchased 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $105,069.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,208,931 shares of company stock valued at $17,755,063.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $12,839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $13,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

