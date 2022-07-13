Hive Market Capitalization Hits $177.98 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Over the last week, Hive has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $177.98 million and approximately $6.04 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00002084 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000335 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002579 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hive

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 442,415,082 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

