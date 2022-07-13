Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HCMLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Holcim from CHF 57 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 45 to CHF 50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82. Holcim has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $11.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.4148 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

