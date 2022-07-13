Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $190.00

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 190 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 192.80 ($2.29), with a volume of 74009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196.60 ($2.34).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOWL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.16) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £329.82 million and a PE ratio of 795.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 228.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 239.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.

About Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

