Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.
NYSE HMN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. 172,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.
In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at about $314,000.
About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)
Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.
