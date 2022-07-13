Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

NYSE HMN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. 172,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at about $314,000.

About Horace Mann Educators (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.