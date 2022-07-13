Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Horace Mann Educators also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. 172,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,216. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $346.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $189,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

