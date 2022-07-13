Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 19,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,562. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $34.22 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.30). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Thomas A. Bradley acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,963,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,609,000 after buying an additional 38,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,524,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,776,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,029,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.