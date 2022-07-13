HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HBBHF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 3,300.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$134.00 on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.52. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $134.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

