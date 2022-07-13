HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Short Interest Update

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 83.8% from the June 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS HOCPY traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $91.55. The company had a trading volume of 46,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.06 and its 200 day moving average is $113.44. HOYA has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $179.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, research analysts expect that HOYA will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants.

