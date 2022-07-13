Idavoll Network Reaches Market Cap of $8.88 Million (IDV)

Idavoll Network (IDV) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Idavoll Network has a total market cap of $8.88 million and $425,181.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00103035 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00166619 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,886,640 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

