Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $178.41

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $178.41 and last traded at $179.40, with a volume of 12325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.99.
ILMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $325.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.22 and a 200-day moving average of $301.43.
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,157 shares of company stock valued at $271,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Illumina by 155.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 304 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Illumina by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Illumina by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
Illumina Company Profile (NASDAQ:ILMN)
Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.
