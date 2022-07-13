Indexed Finance (NDX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,570.00

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Indexed Finance has a market cap of $205,881.91 and approximately $2,570.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded down 42% against the US dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001188 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00097311 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00017006 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s launch date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

