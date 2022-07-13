InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $113.0-113.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.01 million. InMode also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded InMode from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on InMode from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, InMode has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.17.

INMD stock opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.13. InMode has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.10.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 44.79%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in InMode by 6.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the first quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 16.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of InMode by 27.9% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,589 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

