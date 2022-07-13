Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.05

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.05 and traded as high as C$18.41. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 337,276 shares changing hands.

INE has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.48.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.01, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.05.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$188.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$181.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$85,098.20.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.