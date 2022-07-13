InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the June 15th total of 668,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,851,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INND traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 20,286,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,082,684. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements, and proprietary CDB oil for treating tinnitus.

