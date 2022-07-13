InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the June 15th total of 668,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,851,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS INND traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. 20,286,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,082,684. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (Get Rating)
