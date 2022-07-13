Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned approximately 0.68% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July during the fourth quarter worth $387,000.

NYSEARCA PJUL traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $30.95.

