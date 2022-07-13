Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,784,389 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,784,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 59.27 per share, with a total value of 105,760,736.03. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 177,222,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately 10,503,955,882.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Berkshire Hathaway alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 65,199 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 56.94 per share, with a total value of 3,712,431.06.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 8,174,228 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 57.94 per share, with a total value of 473,614,770.32.

On Friday, July 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 4,845,546 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 59.01 per share, for a total transaction of 285,935,669.46.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,135,265 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 59.08 per share, for a total transaction of 126,151,456.20.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,878,258 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 55.49 per share, for a total transaction of 215,204,536.42.

On Friday, June 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,673,196 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 55.27 per share, for a total transaction of 313,557,542.92.

On Thursday, May 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 185,419 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 57.34 per share, for a total transaction of 10,631,925.46.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 716,355 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 57.32 per share, for a total transaction of 41,061,468.60.

On Monday, May 2nd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 5,867,118 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 57.10 per share, for a total transaction of 335,012,437.80.

BRK-B traded up 0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching 277.47. 4,188,009 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 294.84.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.