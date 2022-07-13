Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CAO Sells 43,606 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Henrik Gerdes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henrik Gerdes sold 1,451 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $19,777.13.

CHPT stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,882,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,251. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 103,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHPT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

