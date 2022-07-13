Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. 224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,751. Insight Select Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $17.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

