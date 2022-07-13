Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.22

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$21.22 and last traded at C$188.58, with a volume of 171301 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$188.28.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$217.00 to C$206.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$210.64.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$180.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$178.66.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.8000004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.