Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,929 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $887,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $152.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.52.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

