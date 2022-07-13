Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 492 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $46,056.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,679.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.06. 45,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.05 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.41.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

