Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Grows Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 908,891 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 2.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $119,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 9,912 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.27.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.18. 120,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,401,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.06. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

