International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.26. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 10,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.82.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

