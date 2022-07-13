Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Declares GBX 2.75 Dividend

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BIPS stock opened at GBX 155.11 ($1.84) on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 155 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 198 ($2.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,727.78.

About Invesco Bond Income Plus (Get Rating)

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

