Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS) Declares GBX 2.75 Dividend

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of BIPS stock opened at GBX 155.11 ($1.84) on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 155 ($1.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 198 ($2.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 165.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 174.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,727.78.
About Invesco Bond Income Plus (Get Rating)
