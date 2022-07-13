Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.
Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE VLT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
