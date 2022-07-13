Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Invesco High Income Trust II alerts:

NYSE VLT opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. Invesco High Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco High Income Trust II by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.