Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 83.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000.

IPKW stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.35. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.587 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. This is a boost from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

