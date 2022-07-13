Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0451 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

VKQ stock opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19. Invesco Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKQ. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,192,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter worth $824,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,421 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,009 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 457.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

