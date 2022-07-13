Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VPV)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0465 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of VPV opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPV. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 40,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,099 shares during the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

