Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,902 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.1% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $34,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,040,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,782,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

