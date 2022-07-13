Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Purchased by Seaview Investment Managers LLC

Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC owned 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,157,000 after acquiring an additional 69,744 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Members Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after purchasing an additional 127,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHB traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $58.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,488. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.57. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $83.16.

