ION Price Reaches $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (ION) traded 71.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. ION has a market capitalization of $152,097.65 and approximately $7.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ION coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded up 66% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00092040 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00016541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00257378 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00043634 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008053 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,766,447 coins and its circulating supply is 13,866,447 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

