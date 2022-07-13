IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.56. IonQ shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 43,071 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IONQ shares. Benchmark cut their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on IonQ from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $2,817,169.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,306,693 shares in the company, valued at $148,632,815.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the second quarter worth $664,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IonQ by 35.6% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IonQ by 163.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in IonQ during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in IonQ by 38.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

