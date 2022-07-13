IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $236.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $236.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IQV. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.53.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $213.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $194.67 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.