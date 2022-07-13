Ironwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. MYR Group accounts for about 1.1% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of MYR Group worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,483,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in MYR Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 23,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.64. 820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,194. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.73. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MYR Group ( NASDAQ:MYRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $636.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

